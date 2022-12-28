Bedlam portal swap: DE Trace Ford commits to Sooners after four seasons at Oklahoma State

Trace Ford appeared in eight games for Oklahoma State this fall and 30 games overall in four seasons with the Cowboys.

Next season, he'll be a Sooner.

Ford, the pass rusher from Edmond's Santa Fe High School, committed to Oklahoma as a graduate transfer Wednesday afternoon in a Bedlam portal swap.

"Oklahoma kid," Ford wrote in a post to Twitter.

Ford comes to OU after launching his college career in Stillwater from 2019-22.

The No. 5 prospect in the state for the class of 2019, Ford chose OSU over the likes of Oregon, Florida State, Missouri and Arkansas out of high school and notched 29 total tackles and three sacks in his freshman season in 2019.

As a sophomore in 2020, he finished second among Cowboys pass rushers with 4.5 sacks.

But the latter half of Ford's career at OSU came to be defined by injury. He suffered a first knee injury in the regular season finale in 2020, then another during the preseason in 2021, prompting a redshirt year.

He returned in 2022 to record eight tackles and one sack in nine games before injury kept him from the final three contests of the Cowboys' 2022 regular season season.

Ford, who entered the portal on Dec. 6, is latest portal for the Sooners headed into 2023.

He joins Notre Dame defensive lineman Jacob Lacey, Indiana defensive end Dasan McCullough, tight end Austin Stogner and Texas Tech defensive back Reggie Pearson among the players headed to Norman out of the transfer portal in 2023.