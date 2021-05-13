You can always spend some time on https://tulsaworld.com to browse the latest local news to stay informed but, did you know we have a variety of games available for you to play? Whether you’re a fan of classic word games, number puzzles or strategy and memory games we’ve got something for you in our online Games section! Available 24/7 at https://tulsaworld.com/games you can enjoy the classics including crosswords, Battleships, Sudoku and word search or branch out to something new like Hashi. What are you waiting for? Get playing now! (https://tulsaworld.com/games)
Beat boredom -- interact with our Games section!
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Larkin said he filed the paperwork to retire "well before" his testimony in last week's jury trial in which a defendant was acquitted after defense attorneys questioned Larkin about past misconduct allegations for which he was never charged.
Will rising lumber prices come back down? Here's what to expect.
- Updated
- 2 min to read
"Killers of the Flower Moon" is being filmed in Oklahoma. Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro were spotted amid the activity in Fairfax on Monday.
- Updated
Maybe it's not an especially striking piece of architecture, but it occupies a prime spot at the heart of the Deco District.
Northeast OK feeling 'squeeze' of not being able to recycle; Tulsa facility expected to be down several months
- Updated
A lithium ion battery recycled at the wrong facility in Tulsa wrought millions of dollars in damage, cost at least 40 people their jobs and resulted in the diversion of the city's recyclables to a furnace for the next seven months.
- Updated
The prosecutor had said earlier that the jury's decision would "come down to the believability of (victim) Sheldon Reed" because the case against De'Marchoe Carpenter was based in large part on Reed's statements to police, including to Lt. Sean Larkin, the lead investigator.
- Updated
More fissures opened Tuesday in the already often strained relationships involving Tulsa’s Black, mostly Democratic community, and the state’s entirely white, Republican leadership.
Police said a Dunkin' store employee fatally punched a 77-year-old customer in Florida after the employee said the man repeatedly used a racial slur against him.
- Updated
The lieutenant, Sean Larkin, acknowledged that he has been barred from testifying in federal court for 11 years after being named as an "unindicted co-conspirator" in a police corruption probe that resulted in a former colleague's imprisonment for perjury.
- Updated
The image shows Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone.