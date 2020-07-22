Drillers

Texas Rangers catcher Jose Trevino (left), who played collegiately for Oral Roberts, and Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Tim Locastro faced each other in 2017 in the Texas League with Frisco and Tulsa at ONEOK Field. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World file

 Matt Barnard

Pos. Name Local tie

Arizona

RHP Archie Bradley BA

Coach Matt Herges Drillers

OF Tim Locastro Drillers

Atlanta

RHP Jhoulys Chacin Drillers

LHP Grant Dayton Drillers

LHP Tyler Matzek Drillers

Baltimore

Coach Tim Cossins Drillers/OU

Coach Jose Hernandez Drillers

Boston

x-RHP Collin McHugh Drillers

OF Alex Verdugo Drillers

Chicago White Sox

Coach Nick Capra Drillers, OU

Coach Scott Coolbaugh Drillers

LHP Dallas Keuchel B. Kelley

Chicago Cubs

LHP Rex Brothers Drillers

RHP Tyler Chatwood Drillers

RHP Jharel Cotton Drillers

Coach Terrmel Sledge Drillers

RHP Casey Sadler Western/Ripley

RHP Dan Winkler Drillers

Cincinnati

IF Kyle Farmer Drillers

RHP Pedro Strop Drillers

Coach Lee Tunnell Drillers

Colorado

3B Nolan Arenado Drillers

OF Charlie Blackmon Drillers

Coach Stu Cole Drillers

Coach Ron Gideon Drillers

RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez ORU

RHP Jon Gray Drillers

OF Matt Kemp Midwest City

RHP Scott Oberg Drillers

Coach Jeff Salazar Drillers,OSU

SS Trevor Story Drillers

Detroit

RHP Michael Fulmer Edmond Deer Creek

Mgr. Ron Gardenhire Okmulgee

Houston

C Dustin Garneau Drillers

IF Jack Mayfield OU

RHP Andre Scrubb Drillers

Kansas City

RHP Scott Barlow Drillers

IF Erick Mejia Drillers

Los Angeles Angels

RHP Dylan Bundy Owasso

Coach Ryan Garko Drillers

LHP Andrew Heaney OSU, Putnam City

SS Andrelton Simmons Western

State

Coach Shawn Wooten Drillers

Los Angeles Dodgers

RHP Pedro Baez Drillers

IF Matt Beaty Drillers

OF Cody Bellinger Drillers

RHP Walker Buehler Drillers

LHP Caleb Ferguson Drillers

C Rocky Gale Drillers

IF Kike Hernandez Drillers

LHP Clayton Kershaw Drillers

RHP Dustin May Drillers

IF Zach McKinstry Drillers

IF Edwin Rios Drillers

RHP Josh Sborz Drillers

SS Corey Seager Drillers

C Will Smith Drillers

RHP Ross Stripling Drillers

LHP Julio Urias Drillers

Miami

OF Corey Dickerson Drillers

Milwaukee

x-LHP Brett Anderson Stillwater

IF Jedd Gyorko Drillers

RHP Adrian Houser Locust Grove

Minnesota

Coach Mike Bell Drillers

LHP Devin Smeltzer Drillers

New York Mets

Coach Jeremy Hefner Oral Roberts/ Perkins-Tryon

New York Yankees

RHP David Hale Drillers

C Chris Iannetta Drillers

Coach Reggie Willits Oklahoma/ Fort Cobb-Broxton

Oakland

RHP Frankie Montas Drillers

IF Sheldon Neuse OU

RHP Burch Smith OU

Philadelphia

OF Kyle Garlick Drillers

C J.T. Realmuto MWC Carl Albert

IF Ronald Torreyes Drillers

St. Louis

OF Dexter Fowler Drillers

RHP Ryan Helsley Tah.Sequoyah

San Diego

LHP Drew Pomeranz Drillers

RHP Garrett Richards OU, Edmond Memorial

San Francisco

LHP Tyler Anderson Drillers

Mgr. Gabe Kapler Drillers

Seattle

C Tom Murphy Drillers

Tampa Bay

Coach Chad Mottola Drillers

RHP Chaz Roe Drillers

Texas

OF Willie Calhoun Drillers

RHP Juan Nicasio Drillers

C Jose Trevino ORU

Toronto

LHP Brian Moran Drillers

RHP Jordan Romano ORU

Washington

RHP Will Harris Drillers

x-On Injured List

Tags