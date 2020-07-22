Pos. Name Local tie
Arizona
RHP Archie Bradley BA
Coach Matt Herges Drillers
OF Tim Locastro Drillers
Atlanta
RHP Jhoulys Chacin Drillers
LHP Grant Dayton Drillers
LHP Tyler Matzek Drillers
Baltimore
Coach Tim Cossins Drillers/OU
Coach Jose Hernandez Drillers
Boston
x-RHP Collin McHugh Drillers
OF Alex Verdugo Drillers
Chicago White Sox
Coach Nick Capra Drillers, OU
Coach Scott Coolbaugh Drillers
LHP Dallas Keuchel B. Kelley
Chicago Cubs
LHP Rex Brothers Drillers
RHP Tyler Chatwood Drillers
RHP Jharel Cotton Drillers
Coach Terrmel Sledge Drillers
RHP Casey Sadler Western/Ripley
RHP Dan Winkler Drillers
Cincinnati
IF Kyle Farmer Drillers
RHP Pedro Strop Drillers
Coach Lee Tunnell Drillers
Colorado
3B Nolan Arenado Drillers
OF Charlie Blackmon Drillers
Coach Stu Cole Drillers
Coach Ron Gideon Drillers
RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez ORU
RHP Jon Gray Drillers
OF Matt Kemp Midwest City
RHP Scott Oberg Drillers
Coach Jeff Salazar Drillers,OSU
SS Trevor Story Drillers
Detroit
RHP Michael Fulmer Edmond Deer Creek
Mgr. Ron Gardenhire Okmulgee
Houston
C Dustin Garneau Drillers
IF Jack Mayfield OU
RHP Andre Scrubb Drillers
Kansas City
RHP Scott Barlow Drillers
IF Erick Mejia Drillers
Los Angeles Angels
RHP Dylan Bundy Owasso
Coach Ryan Garko Drillers
LHP Andrew Heaney OSU, Putnam City
SS Andrelton Simmons Western
State
Coach Shawn Wooten Drillers
Los Angeles Dodgers
RHP Pedro Baez Drillers
IF Matt Beaty Drillers
OF Cody Bellinger Drillers
RHP Walker Buehler Drillers
LHP Caleb Ferguson Drillers
C Rocky Gale Drillers
IF Kike Hernandez Drillers
LHP Clayton Kershaw Drillers
RHP Dustin May Drillers
IF Zach McKinstry Drillers
IF Edwin Rios Drillers
RHP Josh Sborz Drillers
SS Corey Seager Drillers
C Will Smith Drillers
RHP Ross Stripling Drillers
LHP Julio Urias Drillers
Miami
OF Corey Dickerson Drillers
Milwaukee
x-LHP Brett Anderson Stillwater
IF Jedd Gyorko Drillers
RHP Adrian Houser Locust Grove
Minnesota
Coach Mike Bell Drillers
LHP Devin Smeltzer Drillers
New York Mets
Coach Jeremy Hefner Oral Roberts/ Perkins-Tryon
New York Yankees
RHP David Hale Drillers
C Chris Iannetta Drillers
Coach Reggie Willits Oklahoma/ Fort Cobb-Broxton
Oakland
RHP Frankie Montas Drillers
IF Sheldon Neuse OU
RHP Burch Smith OU
Philadelphia
OF Kyle Garlick Drillers
C J.T. Realmuto MWC Carl Albert
IF Ronald Torreyes Drillers
St. Louis
OF Dexter Fowler Drillers
RHP Ryan Helsley Tah.Sequoyah
San Diego
LHP Drew Pomeranz Drillers
RHP Garrett Richards OU, Edmond Memorial
San Francisco
LHP Tyler Anderson Drillers
Mgr. Gabe Kapler Drillers
Seattle
C Tom Murphy Drillers
Tampa Bay
Coach Chad Mottola Drillers
RHP Chaz Roe Drillers
Texas
OF Willie Calhoun Drillers
RHP Juan Nicasio Drillers
C Jose Trevino ORU
Toronto
LHP Brian Moran Drillers
RHP Jordan Romano ORU
Washington
RHP Will Harris Drillers
x-On Injured List