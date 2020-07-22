AMERICAN LEAGUE
East
1. Tampa Bay
2. x-New York
3. Toronto
4. Boston
5. Baltimore
Central
1. Chicago
2. x-Minnesota
3. Cleveland
4. Kansas City
5. Detroit
West
1. Houston
2. Los Angeles
3. Oakland
4. Texas
5. Seattle
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East
1. Washington
2. x-Atlanta
3. Philadelphia
4. New York
5. Miami
Central
1. Cincinnati
2. St. Louis
3. Milwaukee
4. Chicago
5. Pittsburgh
West
1. Los Angeles
2. x-Arizona
3. San Diego
4. Colorado
5. San Francisco
x-Wild card
World Series: Los Angeles Dodgers over Tampa Bay
Comments: The Dodgers are MLB’s most talented team and after winning pennants in 2017 and ‘18, and losing to Washington in last year’s division round after a 106-56 regular season, and they will finally capture their first World Series since 1988. .... The NL Central and AL West will be the most competitive divisions with the top four teams in each in playoff contention .... Rookie outfielder Dylan Carlson, who played in the Texas League last year, won’t start the season on the Cardinals’ roster but will be a star for St. Louis, perhaps as early as later this season. ... Kansas City, after going 59-103 in 2019, will be much improved with new manager Mike Matheny and the return of catcher Salvador Perez. ... Texas’ playoff hopes likely depend on Corey Kluber’s comeback from injuries.