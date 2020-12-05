Bartenders' lawyer seeks answers from Stitt on curfew

OKLAHOMA CITY — After starting a court fight with Mayor David Holt over a temporary curfew on bars and restaurants, an Oklahoma City-based attorney may have telegraphed his next legal attack during a Friday visit to the Capitol.
Frank Urbanic, who is representing a group of bartenders and club owners in a lawsuit against Holt, Police Chief Wade Gourley and Oklahoma City, delivered a letter to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s office, demanding to know how he gets to regulate pub crawls during a pandemic.
“We are hopeful that you can clear up the confusion through a statement from your office,” the letter says. “If our questions are not answered, or the answers are vague, we will seek clarification through legal action in an Oklahoma court.”
Stitt issued an executive order, which went into effect Nov. 19, temporarily banning the on-site sale of alcohol and food at Oklahoma bars and restaurants after 11 p.m.
Touted as a safety measure to help stop the spread of COVID-19, the order earned support from the Oklahoma Restaurant Association.
“We appreciate the leadership of Governor Stitt during these challenging times and the efforts being made to slow the spread of COVID-19,” President and CEO Jim Hopper and Chairman Kurt Fleischfresser said in a joint statement. “The Oklahoma Restaurant Association and its members want to do our part and at the same time allow our industry to operate safely to protect the health of our employees and customers. We are all in this together and our industry is ready to do its part.”
Following a move by Holt to attach a $750 fine and up to six months' jail time to Stitt’s order, a group of three bartenders and three club owners represented by Urbanic filed a lawsuit seeking to void the curfew and local police enforcement of the edict.
A day before a Dec. 1 evidentiary hearing on the matter in Oklahoma County District Court, Holt issued a new emergency proclamation allowing local police enforcement of Stitt’s order to end.
Holt’s office says the law enforcement component was only to last 10 days as a part of a campaign to get residents to step up their vigilance to stem surging cases of COVID-19.
A judge denied a temporary injunction to stop the bar and restaurant curfew, and the case is winding its way through court.
Meanwhile, Urbanic and his group of bartenders and club owners are taking aim at Stitt’s statewide executive order.
In his letter to the governor, Urbanic says “there is a lot of confusion surrounding this order" as it applies to bars and restaurants.
Urbanic asks Stitt to clarify several points, including the punishment for violating the order, and its enforcement mechanism.
In a previous interview with The Oklahoman, Steven Barker, deputy director and general counsel for the state Alcoholic Beverage Laws Enforcement Commission, said operators could face penalties and the suspension of their license for violating the order.
Some in the industry are worried about the economic impact of Stitt’s order, which has caused them to drastically alter their operations, Urbanic says.
“They are doing this based on fear and confusion because they do not have answers to any of the above questions,” he says in the letter.
Stitt's office did not have an immediate response to the letter.
"Our office received the letter this afternoon and is still in the process of reviewing it at this time," spokeswoman Baylee Lakey said.
