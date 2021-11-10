Barry Fugatt: Panicle hydrangea a big, beautiful stunner that's easy to grow

It’s impossible, when a gardener stumbles upon a terrific new plant, not to shout its name from the rooftops. And, boy, have I ever found a garden dandy to shout about: Hydrangea paniculata, aka panicle hydrangea.
Understand, I’m not talking about just any old hydrangea. Mention the name hydrangea, and many gardeners immediately think of the common big leaf hydrangea, H. macrophylla. It’s the one with the big, bold leaves and large pom-pom-like flowers. It’s also the hydrangea that wilts at the drop of a hat throughout the summer. Heat and drought are not its friend.
Panicle hydrangea is a totally different botanical cat, however. It’s tougher in every way, and it’s a flower-producing machine unequaled within the large and diverse hydrangea genus.
Panicle hydrangea was so named because of its massive panicle-like flowers, some measuring 15 to 18 inches in length! The flowers are so large, they tend to gracefully droop due to their size and weight.
Here are three valid reasons to include panicle hydrangea in your fall garden plantings:
• It's exceptionally hardy. It survives the coldest winters, and it sails through sizzling summer weather with just a weekly soaking.
• Large flowers magically change from creamy white to deep pinkish red as they age. That’s floral alchemy at its best.
• It’s low maintenance and easy to grow, the perfect flowering shrub for "black thumbs."
I can hardly overstate how much I enjoy the two panicle hydrangea varieties (Fire Light and Phantom) growing in my garden. Massive white flowers explode from the tips of branches beginning in early to mid-summer when few other shrubs were in bloom. And I can hardly keep from cheering when the mature white summer flowers magically take on deep pink coloration in the fall. I expect the deep pink flowers to last until a hard killing frost, hopefully still several weeks away.
Fire Light and Phantom are exceptional panicle hydrangea varieties. However, there are many other cool varieties in the nursery trade. I especially like the Phantom variety for its massive flowers, the biggest of any panicle hydrangea I’ve ever seen. One can’t help endlessly staring at this shrub when its in full bloom. Fire Light’s intensely pink flowers also make it a winner in the garden.
And I would be remiss if I failed to mention Limelight panicle hydrangea. This award-winning old variety revolutionized landscapes across Europe and North America several decades ago. It's still one of the best.
One of coolest features of panicle hydrangea is its ability to bloom on new growth. What that means is that panicle hydrangea, unlike many other shrubs, may be pruned during the winter or spring without negatively affecting flower production. Each flush of new growth produces new flowers throughout the growing season. It’s no one-trick-pony like some hydrangea species.
Panicle hydrangeas may reach a height and spread of 6 to 8 feet. I prune and thin the ones in my garden back by half each spring to maintain their height and to encourage massive summer bloom. Regrowth appears quickly starting in April and typically reaches a height and spread of 5 to 6 feet. Panicle hydrangeas prefer a half-day of morning sunlight and late afternoon shade. They may be grown in full sun, however, when extra attention is paid to summer watering.
Panicle hydrangeas truly are worth shouting about!
Barry Fugatt is a landscape horticulturist and may be reached by email: barryfugatt@cox.net