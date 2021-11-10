Barry Fugatt: Panicle hydrangea a big, beautiful stunner that's easy to grow

• It’s low maintenance and easy to grow, the perfect flowering shrub for "black thumbs."

I can hardly overstate how much I enjoy the two panicle hydrangea varieties (Fire Light and Phantom) growing in my garden. Massive white flowers explode from the tips of branches beginning in early to mid-summer when few other shrubs were in bloom. And I can hardly keep from cheering when the mature white summer flowers magically take on deep pink coloration in the fall. I expect the deep pink flowers to last until a hard killing frost, hopefully still several weeks away.

Fire Light and Phantom are exceptional panicle hydrangea varieties. However, there are many other cool varieties in the nursery trade. I especially like the Phantom variety for its massive flowers, the biggest of any panicle hydrangea I’ve ever seen. One can’t help endlessly staring at this shrub when its in full bloom. Fire Light’s intensely pink flowers also make it a winner in the garden.

And I would be remiss if I failed to mention Limelight panicle hydrangea. This award-winning old variety revolutionized landscapes across Europe and North America several decades ago. It's still one of the best.