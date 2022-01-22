Barry Fugatt: Dreaming of peppers helps beat the winter garden blues

The biggest challenge will be deciding which pepper varieties to order. There are literally hundreds of cool pepper varieties to select from. Seed catalogs and the All American Selection website provide a wealth of possibilities. I definitely plan to order seeds of the following varieties: Pepper Mad Hatter, Pepper Pretty N Sweet, Pepper Bell Boy, Pepper Emerald Fire, Pepper Mama Mia, Pepper Giallo, Pepper Habañero Poulette, Pepper Mexibell and Pepper Super Chili. I’ve grown these varieties over the years and know them to perform well in Oklahoma. I’ll come up with a dozen or so new, untried varieties to finish out the garden. With a little green thumb luck, the pepper garden may turn out to be as interesting and lovely as my cherished butterfly garden.

Pepper history is fascinating and stretches back over 5,000 years. It’s widely thought that peppers are native to tropical Central and South America and are part of the Solanaceae or Nightshade family, which contains over 2,000 species of ornamental, medicinal and poisonous plants. This makes pepper a close cousin of tomato, potato, tobacco and eggplant. Capsicum annuum is the species commonly grown in North America and Europe. It has been gloriously hybridized for culinary and ornamental purposes for over a century with interesting, new varieties being offered virtually every spring.