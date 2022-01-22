Barry Fugatt: Dreaming of peppers helps beat the winter garden blues

The somber gray tones of a bleak winter garden trigger the blues in lots of gardeners, me included.
The garden is only “sleeping,” my wife reminded me as I forlornly stared out of frosty dining room windows at a once vibrant butterfly garden locked in the grip of winter. She was right, of course. Gardens ebb and flow with seasonal beauty, all part of their charm, I suppose. I once lived in the subtropical Deep South where winter rarely visited, and where St. Augustine grass, a staple of Southern lawns, had to be mowed year-round. Personally, I prefer the seasonal change we experience in the Tulsa area, even though a little bit of winter goes a long way with this horticulturist.
Thank God for colorful seed catalogs now arriving in my mailbox. Page after page of gorgeous photos of fruits, veggies and flowers have me counting the days until spring and dreaming of all sorts of new garden possibilities.
Sounds crazy, I know. But this spring, I hope to plant a stand-alone pepper garden composed of 15 to 20 edible pepper varieties, some mild and sweet, others tongue-blisteringly hot. I enjoy cooking with and snacking on peppers, but their glossy foliage, small delicate flowers and bright green, orange, yellow and red fruit is also beautiful to look at. The pepper garden is only a dream at this point, but I think it has the potential to be quite charming.
The biggest challenge will be deciding which pepper varieties to order. There are literally hundreds of cool pepper varieties to select from. Seed catalogs and the All American Selection website provide a wealth of possibilities. I definitely plan to order seeds of the following varieties: Pepper Mad Hatter, Pepper Pretty N Sweet, Pepper Bell Boy, Pepper Emerald Fire, Pepper Mama Mia, Pepper Giallo, Pepper Habañero Poulette, Pepper Mexibell and Pepper Super Chili. I’ve grown these varieties over the years and know them to perform well in Oklahoma. I’ll come up with a dozen or so new, untried varieties to finish out the garden. With a little green thumb luck, the pepper garden may turn out to be as interesting and lovely as my cherished butterfly garden.
Pepper history is fascinating and stretches back over 5,000 years. It’s widely thought that peppers are native to tropical Central and South America and are part of the Solanaceae or Nightshade family, which contains over 2,000 species of ornamental, medicinal and poisonous plants. This makes pepper a close cousin of tomato, potato, tobacco and eggplant. Capsicum annuum is the species commonly grown in North America and Europe. It has been gloriously hybridized for culinary and ornamental purposes for over a century with interesting, new varieties being offered virtually every spring.
Planting a spring pepper garden of all edible varieties will be lots of fun. It’s likely that I will also sprinkle a few great ornamental pepper varieties such as Black Pearl and Chilli Chili throughout the entire landscape. Like all peppers, ornamental varieties thrive in our summer heat and add great color and interest to a flower bed or perennial border.
What makes some peppers sweet and others fiery hot is a commonly asked question. The answer is capsaicin, a colorless, odorless, oily compound found primarily in the pepper membrane that holds the seeds. The heat of a pepper is measured in Scoville Heat Units, with the hottest peppers having the highest number. A sweet bell pepper, for instance, may have a Scoville rating of only 100. Whereas, the dangerously hot ghost pepper may have a rating well over one million!
Barry Fugatt is a landscape horticulturist and may be reached by email: barryfugatt@cox.net
