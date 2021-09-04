Barry Fugatt: Aromatic asters are sensational fall bloomers

Autumn mums and pansies are super cool. But if you are looking to end the growing season with the ultimate floral bang, look no further than Aromatic Asters, Symphyotrichum oblongifolium, a tongue twisting genus/species name for sure. The daisy-like flowers of these amazing native perennials gloriously capture the beauty of a blue autumn sky.
It’s too bad that plant taxonomists, clever souls who name and classify plants, can’t leave well enough alone when it comes to old plant names. They rarely miss an opportunity to frustrate gardeners by assigning new, hard-to-pronounce names to cherished old plants.
Aster is a case-in-point. Clearly the genus name “Aster”, which has been in use for centuries, was much too simple and easy to pronounce. Apparently, “Symphyotrichum” was a more desirable name to brainiac taxonomists. I happily report that the aster plant is much easier to grow than its genus name is to pronounce. Shakespeare got it right when he so poignantly stated: “A rose by any other name would smell as sweet.” So glad Shakespeare wasn’t a taxonomist. Otherwise, he might have said: “A Symphyotrichum by any other name would smell as sweet.”
Perhaps I’m being unfair to my taxonomist friends. The Aster name change, they assured me, was based entirely upon science, DNA evidence in this case. An old taxonomist buddy from college explained the “clear” logic behind the new name. Symph, he pointed out, means together and trich means hair, a possible reference to the flower’s hair-like anthers. Raise your hands if that makes perfect since to everyone.
With your blessing, I will stick to the old “Aster” moniker for the remainder of this column.
Ancient Greeks considered asters to be sacred and created colorful myths to explain the flower’s origin. One of the more colorful myths recounts the departure of the gods from an increasingly evil earth. Astraea, the goddess of justice, was the last to leave for the constellation Virgo, where she tossed glittering stardust to the earth that became radiant asters.
There are lots of showstopping beauties within the large Aster family. My favorite is Raydon’s Favorite Aster, a gorgeous native species that first appeared in the nursery trade in the mid-1990s. Raydon Alexander, a Texas horticulturist, is reputed to have acquired his namesake aster from the wild on Lookout Mountain, Tennessee.
I received my first Raydon’s Favorite Aster while attending a plant conference in Boston several decades ago and have been dividing and planting pups from that mother plant ever since. This native wonder is super easy to grow and has virtually no insect or disease problems. And it grows in a wide variety of soils, including clay. This cannot be said of many other Asters that tend to suffer from fungus mildew and other Aster-related problems.
Aromatic Asters such as Raydon’s Favorite are among the most floriferous of all herbaceous perennials. Bloom time begins in mid-September and continues through early November. The rich blue flowers absolutely dominate my fall garden. And I’m happy to report that bees and butterflies love the flowers as much as I do. Raydon’s Favorite produces a tidy rounded plant 3 feet tall and wide. In June I trim this fast-growing aster back by one-half. Early summer pruning will double or triple the number of fall blooms.
Unfortunately, Raydon’s Favorite Aster, S. oblongifolium can be hard to find in the local nursery trade. The good new is that some online nurseries do offer it. Also, keep an eye out for October Skies Aster. I can hardly tell it apart from Raydon’s Favorite in my garden. Both are sensational fall bloomers!
