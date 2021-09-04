Barry Fugatt: Aromatic asters are sensational fall bloomers

Autumn mums and pansies are super cool. But if you are looking to end the growing season with the ultimate floral bang, look no further than Aromatic Asters, Symphyotrichum oblongifolium, a tongue twisting genus/species name for sure. The daisy-like flowers of these amazing native perennials gloriously capture the beauty of a blue autumn sky.

It’s too bad that plant taxonomists, clever souls who name and classify plants, can’t leave well enough alone when it comes to old plant names. They rarely miss an opportunity to frustrate gardeners by assigning new, hard-to-pronounce names to cherished old plants.

Aster is a case-in-point. Clearly the genus name “Aster”, which has been in use for centuries, was much too simple and easy to pronounce. Apparently, “Symphyotrichum” was a more desirable name to brainiac taxonomists. I happily report that the aster plant is much easier to grow than its genus name is to pronounce. Shakespeare got it right when he so poignantly stated: “A rose by any other name would smell as sweet.” So glad Shakespeare wasn’t a taxonomist. Otherwise, he might have said: “A Symphyotrichum by any other name would smell as sweet.”