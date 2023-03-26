When Barrett Lewis was a child, his mother took him to see Garth Brooks play at Drillers Stadium.

"There was a point where the crowd was doing the 'Wayne's World' 'we're not worthy' and bowing," Lewis said. "After that show, I said 'Hey, Mom. That's what I want to do. Play guitar and sing songs."

After years of taking guitar lessons and then teaching them himself, Lewis started performing at the old Bourbon Street Cafe on Cherry Street and Lanna Thai. He was doing acoustic shows and remembers how close he felt to the audiences sitting on the couches there at Lanna Thai.

Those shows helped him find his way to bigger stages and a living. He has been a full-time musician since 18, and the 35-year-old is considered one of the most talented playing in Tulsa. The Barrett Lewis Band is made up of Lewis and some of the most well-connected and veteran musicians in town: Beau Charron, Rick Huskey and Alan Ransom.

Charron played arenas with Leon Russell and Elton John when they toured for the 2010 album "The Union." Huskey owns the building that houses Maggie's Music Box, Leon Russell's Paradise Studio at Grand Lake and is a Tulsa Sound devotee and historian. Brandon Holder, who also worked with Russell, and EZ Mireles play in the band at certain shows.

"When I do my acoustic shows, most of it is cover music and geared more toward classic rock, country, blues and folk," Lewis said. "When we get the band together, it's blues rock."

The band is known to take just about any requests from the crowd, but "Freebird" is really going to cost you.

"Everyone has their wheelhouse, and there really is a community of music," said Lewis, who also plays with Weston Horn & The Hush, an eight-piece rock band with a four-piece horn section. "That is what I love about Tulsa. it is a very small, badass music town. There is always someone to go see."

Follow the band at facebook.com/barrettlewisband.