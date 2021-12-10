Bank of America announces Native American grants

Bank of America announced $520,000 to support nonprofit and tribal partners of Native American communities in Oklahoma.
The grants are part of more than $17 million that has been directed to supporting Native American communities since the onset of the pandemic, the bank said.
In the Oklahoma City area, three Native American-led organizations are receiving a combined $250,000 in grants to support their efforts in advancing education, business development, economic mobility, and food security for tribal communities in the region:
• Citizen Potawatomi Community Development Corporation (CPCDC)
• Oklahoma Native Assets Coalition
• Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma