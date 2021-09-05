Ballet opens 'Creations'; Joy Harjo publishes new memoir

A follow-up to her best-selling “Crazy Brave,” “Poet Warrior” combines prose, song and poetry to recount how Harjo came to write poetry of compassion and healing, that also had the power to unearth the truth and demand justice.

Harjo, a member of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, celebrates the influences that shaped her poetry, among them the stories told by her ancestors, the poetry of such writers as Audre Lorde, N. Scott Momaday and Walt Whitman, Muscogee stomp dance call-and-response, Navajo horse songs, rain and sunrise. “Poet Warrior” also confronts Harjo’s grief at the loss of her mother, reckons with the theft of her ancestral homeland and sheds light on the rituals that nourish her as an artist, mother, wife and community member.

‘Shawshank Redemption’ on stage

One of the most beloved movies of all time comes to the stage, as World Stage Theatre’s Fourth Season presents the Oklahoma premiere of “The Shawshank Redemption.”