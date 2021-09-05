Ballet opens 'Creations'; Joy Harjo publishes new memoir

Tulsa Ballet will premiere new ballets by three of the dance world’s most in-demand choreographers to open its season with “Creations in Studio K.”
The program, to be presented in the company’s Studio K Theater, 1212 E. 45th Place, will showcase works by two choreographers making their debuts with Tulsa Ballet, along with a new work by Yury Yanowsky.
Yanowsky, the artistic curator for the Festival Ballet Providence, last season created two ballets for the company: “Hindrance,” which was part of the “Creations Reimagined” program, and “At the End Of,” performed by Tulsa Ballet II as part of the “Signature Series” program.
Katarzyna Kozielska, who was nominated for Dance Magazine’s Choreographer of the Year Award, will be making her U.S. debut with Tulsa Ballet. Stephanie Martinez, a rising star in the dance world, will be crafting a piece to be performed by Tulsa Ballet II, Tulsa Ballet’s pre-professional company. This will be the second year that Tulsa Ballet II has been incorporated into the “Creations in Studio K” program.
Artistic director Marcello Angelini said, “It is fitting for our organization that we open our 65th anniversary season, a season that celebrates our tradition and history, with a forward-looking program of brand new works, performed in a space created around the proposition of making dance that reflects our times.
“What differentiates a vibrant arts organization from your run-of-the-mill ballet company is its dedication to consistently contributing new works to the national and international market,” Angelini said. “Why is creating new work so important? Because tradition and innovation are one and the same. (Classical ballets such as) ‘Giselle,’ ‘Swan Lake,’ ‘The Sleeping Beauty,’ and others were leading works of their times. Now, those works are the tradition of dance and it falls upon us to create the tradition of the next centuries.”
Performances of “Creations in Studio K” are 7 p.m. Thursday-Friday, Sept. 9-10 and 16-17; 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 and 18; 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12 and 19, at Studio K, Tulsa Ballet, 1212 E. 45th Place.
Tickets are $25-$65. To purchase: 918-749-6006, tulsaballet.org.
New Harjo memoir launches
Magic City Books will host an in-person book launch celebration for “Poet Warrior,” the new memoir from United States Poet Laureate Joy Harjo. This free event, featuring Harjo in conversation with Mvskoke poet and writer Stacy Pratt, will take place 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, at the Guthrie Green, 111 E. Reconciliation Way.
Guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets for the event.
A follow-up to her best-selling “Crazy Brave,” “Poet Warrior” combines prose, song and poetry to recount how Harjo came to write poetry of compassion and healing, that also had the power to unearth the truth and demand justice.
Harjo, a member of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, celebrates the influences that shaped her poetry, among them the stories told by her ancestors, the poetry of such writers as Audre Lorde, N. Scott Momaday and Walt Whitman, Muscogee stomp dance call-and-response, Navajo horse songs, rain and sunrise. “Poet Warrior” also confronts Harjo’s grief at the loss of her mother, reckons with the theft of her ancestral homeland and sheds light on the rituals that nourish her as an artist, mother, wife and community member.
Copies of “Poet Warrior” will be pre-signed by Joy Harjo and available for sale at the event. They are also available for pre-order at magiccitybooks.square.site/product/poet-warrior/581; all pre-ordered copies will be available to pick up from Magic City Books on Sept. 7. Additional books by Harjo will also be available for sale at the event and at Magic City Books.
‘Shawshank Redemption’ on stage
One of the most beloved movies of all time comes to the stage, as World Stage Theatre’s Fourth Season presents the Oklahoma premiere of “The Shawshank Redemption.”
The story of a man imprisoned for crimes he did not commit who finds a way to survive in a brutal, corrupt prison through his ingenuity was originally a novella by Stephen King, “Rita Hayworth and the Shawshank Redemption,” published in his 1982 collection “Different Seasons.” It was adapted into the film “The Shawshank Redemption” in 1994, and earned seven Academy Award nominations.
Writers Owen O’Neill and Dave Johns adapted it into a play that debuted in Dublin, Ireland, in 2009. The play had its American debut in 2019, in Kansas City, Mo.
The production by World Stage Theatre is directed by Angela McLaughlin and features Larry Golden Sr. as Red, Zero Steiert as Andy Dufresne, Val Salas as Rooster, Steve Barker as Hadley, Dale Sams as Warden Stammas, Eduardo Saucedo as Tommy, Adrian Alexander as Brooksie, Steve James as Dawkins, Ibrahim Buyckes as Rico, Michael Hamilton as Pinky/Cook and Lawrence Moran as Bogs.
Performances are 8 p.m. Thursday-Friday, Sept. 9-10 and 16-17; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 and 18; 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12 and 19, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St. Immediately following the Saturday and Sunday matinees there will be a facilitated talk-back session on the play’s themes of incarceration and friendship.
Tickets are $15-$25. To purchase: 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com
