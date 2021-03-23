Bailey Copeland paves the way for Sand Springs girls' wrestling

Bailey Copeland, a Sand Springs sixth-grader, recently became the first-ever Lady Sandite to win a youth state wrestling championship, and she did it twice.
First, she won the OKUSA title in January, then brought home the OKWA gold in February.
What makes her extra special? She’s only been wrestling for a few months. Initially her dad, Josh Copeland, was skeptical of letting her wrestle, but he finally let her go to a few practices last fall to try it out.
“She went to practice, then left there and went to play basketball,” Josh Copeland said. “She almost threw up twice, but she loved it. She wanted to wrestle.”
Bailey quickly made the decision to drop basketball and pursue wrestling instead. She also plays softball in the spring.
“She’s a natural,” Josh said. “It’s just something you don’t see every day. She gives 100% in the room every night. She picks up things so quickly. I taught her a three-quarter stack at home and she went out and pinned somebody with it.”
Bailey comes from a large wrestling community. Her father was a wrestler and MMA fighter. Her brother, Kyler, wrestled through elementary school before focusing on baseball. Sand Springs as a town has seen more success in varsity wrestling than any other sport.
She has been training with the Keystone Kids, the Sand Springs youth program, part time, but also with the Hurricane Wrestling Academy in Tulsa. At Hurricane she has other girls to train with, but in Sand Springs she’s the only girl in the room.
Charles Page High School has yet to put the wheels in motion on a girls’ varsity team, but discussions are happening.
The OSSAA conducted its first girls state wrestling championship last month. Creating a girls program in Sand Springs would require approval from the Board of Education, and it would need to find space for a separate locker room for the girls.
Bailey won’t be the first girl on the Sand Springs wrestling team. Just two years ago Hayli Jeffries won the Union preseason tournament as a sophomore. But she could be a member of the first all-girls team in Sand Springs, if other girls step up and continue to take interest in growing the sport.
Growing the sport is especially important to Bailey.
“I want to try to get more girls to wrestle,” she said. “If you think about wrestling, just go ahead and try it and see if you like it.”
She looks up to Olympic gold medalist Helen Maroulis for inspiration.
Although competing at the high school level is already on her mind, for now Bailey has two more seasons of junior high wrestling to focus on. Next up for the young star will be the Reno Nationals on April 15-18 at the Cox Business Convention Center.
For more information on Sand Springs youth wrestling, follow “Keystone Kids Wrestling Club” on Facebook or email jarrod.patterson@sandites.org to sign up. Freestyle and Greco-Roman practices will begin Thursday at Charles Page High School.