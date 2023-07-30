Carsyn Sitter picks up a sticker that says, “Be kind to your mind” at the 988 booth at the annual Back to School Resource Fair on Saturday at Expo Square’s Central Park Hall in Tulsa. Parents and children received free school supplies, haircuts and vaccines.
Karlie Boothe, Tulsa World
Left: Parents and children browse booths at the Expo Square’s Central Park Hall on Saturday.
Karlie Boothe, Tulsa World
Above: Aiden Knight looks at pencils offered at the Back to School Resource Fair.
The Tulsa Area United Way, Tulsa City-County Library, Tulsa Public Schools and the Coalition of Hispanic Organizations hosted their annual Back to School Resource Fair from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Expo Square’s Central Park Hall in Tulsa. Along with free school supplies and backpacks, the event featured free haircuts, dental screenings and sports physicals for students.
