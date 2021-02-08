BA leads the way at girls wrestling East Regional

BROKEN ARROW -- It was a historic day for high school wrestling in Oklahoma on Monday.
For the first time, girls from across the state competed in a west regional in Edmond and an east regional in Broken Arrow to determine who will compete at the first officially sanctioned OSSAA state girls meet in Oklahoma City on Feb. 25.
Broken Arrow dominated the regional, winning four weight classes to top the team standings, amassing 163 points. Jay was second with 121.
Broken Arrow coach Cassidy Jasperson was happy with how the Tigers performed.
“This is opportunity for the girls,” Jasperson said. “They work hard every day, and getting to showcase that for people is something they deserve. It has been a long time coming, and I am so proud to be a part of it. I know each and every girl in the state is glad to be a part of it.”
While the regional is important, it is not the end goal, Jasperson said.
“This is a check point to state,” she said. “The girls got some really good matches and mentally prepared for state. They opened up and did not wrestle with fear. We are right where we need to be. The girls are ready.”
Allison Hynes (118), Skyler Walker (161), Ki’esha Cathey (185), and Olivia Brown (215) picked up wins for the Tigers.
“I am excited to go to state and be a repeat state champion,” said Brown,who won a state title last year when the sport wasn't sanctioned by the OSSAA.
Brown is ranked second nationally in the 215 weight class and defeated Tanika Anderson of Will Rogers.
“She was a little bit harder to pin,” Brown said. “She put up a good fight. But I am happy with so happy with how I performed.”
Cathey was motivated in her victory over Sidney Milligan off Owasso.
“I just remembered how good if felt to win state last year and I just wanted to go out for it again,” Cathey said of her win at 185. “It was a stepping stone.”
Cathey knew she had a challenge with Milligan.
“She is a good hand fighter and good on her feet,” Cathey said of Milligan. “I have a good training partner, so I know how to defend things and keep moving on my feet. The main thing was not to give up.
"This year is a big turning point. Last year it was an exhibition, but this year it is actually real. Last year meant something, but this year we have to go for it again. I need another ring.”
Peighton Mullins of Fort Gibson upset Bixby’s Emma Thompson to earn her return trip to Oklahoma City.
“This is a pretty good feeling,”Walker said of her win at 147. “I have not ever beat her. She likes to do a few different moves that I picked up on the last few times I wrestled her.”
Alexis Miller of Wagoner was the first female to win at state championship last year at 107 and now she will return for a possible repeat after defeating Emma Wissman-Travis of Sallisaw.
Finals
100: Ashondra Valencia (Tahlequah) fall Emma Wissman-Travis (Sallisaw), 1:29; 107: Alexis Miller (Wagoner) fall Avery Richey (Vian), 2:40; 112: Marion McCartney (Pawhuska) fall Eden; 118: Allison Hynes (Broken Arrow) fall Marion Mcartney (Pawhuska), 1:43; 127: Kearanie Johnson (Claremore) fall Stella Edison (Glenpool), 3:06; 136: Lilly Gough (Jay) dec. Taya Hunt (Vian), 8-4; 147: Peighton Mullins (Fort Gibson) dec. Emma Thompson (Bixby), 7-2; 161: Skyler Walker (Broken Arrow) dec. Grace Thompson (Bixby), 6-3; 185: Ki`Eisha Cathey (Broken Arrow) dec. Sidney Milligan (Owasso), 3-0; 215: Oliva Brown (Broken Arrow) fall Tanika Anderson (Will Rogers), 1:42.
Semifinals
100: Ashondra Valencia (Tahlequah) fall Addison Polk (Durant), :56; Emma Wissman-Travis (Sallisaw) dec. Grace Van Wagner (Cleveland), 1-0. 107: Alexis Miller (Wagoner) fall Tiara Revan (Broken Arrow), 1:23; Avery Richey (Vian) def. Carime Johnson (Jay), 1:07. 112: Landon McCartney (Pawhuska) def. Aralease Callahan (Broken Arrow), 1:27; Zoey Freeman (Bristow) dec. Eden Ramos (Morris), 2-1. 118: Allison Hynes (Broken Arrow) fall Harley Stringer (Perry), 1:27; Maron McCartney dec. Briley Pennington (Grove), 11-8. 127: Kearanie Johnson (Claremore) fall Caleigh Heitgrass (Broken Arrow), :54; Stella Edison (Glenpool) tf. Isabell Limon (Stillwell), 2:47. 136: Lilly Gough (Jay) fall Bailey Bigey (Chandler), 1:16; Taya Hunt (Vian) fall Aubrianna Smith (Sterling), 4:53.27. 147: Emma Thompson (Bixby) tf. Ronnia Parker (McLain), 4:59; Peighton Mullins (Fort Gibson) fall Allison Conway (Chandler), 5:06. 161: Grace Thompson (Bixby) fall Ali Andreassen (Stillwell), 3:46; Skyla Walker (Broken Arrow) fall Natalia Reyes (Jay), 3:13. 185: Ki'Eisha Cathey (Broken Arrow) fall Alexis Glover (Jay), 2:24; Sidney Milligan (Owasso) fall Brynlee Goodvoice (Wagoner), 5:47. 215: Olivia Brown (Broken Arrow) fall Mishael Brynum (Inola), :39; Tanika Anderson (Will Rogers) fall Tori French (Warner), 2:50.