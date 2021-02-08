BA leads the way at girls wrestling East Regional

BROKEN ARROW -- It was a historic day for high school wrestling in Oklahoma on Monday.

For the first time, girls from across the state competed in a west regional in Edmond and an east regional in Broken Arrow to determine who will compete at the first officially sanctioned OSSAA state girls meet in Oklahoma City on Feb. 25.

Broken Arrow dominated the regional, winning four weight classes to top the team standings, amassing 163 points. Jay was second with 121.

Broken Arrow coach Cassidy Jasperson was happy with how the Tigers performed.

“This is opportunity for the girls,” Jasperson said. “They work hard every day, and getting to showcase that for people is something they deserve. It has been a long time coming, and I am so proud to be a part of it. I know each and every girl in the state is glad to be a part of it.”

While the regional is important, it is not the end goal, Jasperson said.

“This is a check point to state,” she said. “The girls got some really good matches and mentally prepared for state. They opened up and did not wrestle with fear. We are right where we need to be. The girls are ready.”