BA Chamber names volunteer of the year
BROKEN ARROW — The Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce presented its Broken Arrow Volunteer of the Year Award to David Pickel, Owner of Brightway, The David Pickel Agency, during its annual gala held Aug. 13.

The award goes to the volunteer who has made a significant contribution toward the success of the chamber and community. 

“I look forward to this time each year when we recognize our chamber members who are going above and beyond in the community to provide valuable products and services and to support fellow business owners and the community to make Broken Arrow a great place to live, work and play,” said President and CEO of the Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Corporation, Jennifer Conway.

“David is doing great things in our community, and we are pleased to present him with the Broken Arrow Volunteer of the Year Award to recognize his contributions.”

David Pickel - BA Chamber volunteer of the year

Pickel
