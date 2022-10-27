Authorities: 'Multiple fatalities' in Broken Arrow structure fire

From Staff Reports
Authorities are investigating a structure fire with "multiple fatalities" in Broken Arrow.
A one-sentence news release from the Broken Arrow Police Department said a structure fire with fatalities occurred near Houston (81st) Street and Elm Place (161st East Avenue).
The area is just southwest of the Rose District in the city and about 15 miles southeast of downtown Tulsa.
BAPD said in a
Facebook post the incident is a "homicide investigation," without elaborating.
A police spokesman at the scene said the fire occurred at a house. A Tulsa World photographer at the scene identified the house address as 425 S. Hickory Ave., northwest of Houston and Elm.
BA police said more information would follow.
Photos: Scenes from Broken Arrow house fire where eight were found dead
Broken Arrow Fire
Broken Arrow police investigate the scene of a fire with multiple fatalities at the corner South Hickory Avenue and West Galveston Street on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Broken Arrow Fire
Along with Broken Arrow police and firefighters, federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigate the scene of a fire with multiple fatalities in the 400 block of Hickory Avenue on Oct. 27, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Broken Arrow Fire
Along with Broken Arrow police and firefighters, federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigate the scene of a fire with multiple fatalities in the 400 block of Hickory Avenue on Oct. 27, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Broken Arrow Fire
Along with Broken Arrow police and firefighters, federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigate the scene of a fire with multiple fatalities in the 400 block of Hickory Avenue on Oct. 27, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Broken Arrow Fire
Along with Broken Arrow police and firefighters, federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigate the scene of a fire with multiple fatalities in the 400 block of Hickory Avenue on Oct. 27, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Broken Arrow Fire
Along with Broken Arrow police and firefighters, federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigate the scene of a fire with multiple fatalities in the 400 block of Hickory Avenue on Oct. 27, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Broken Arrow Fire
Along with Broken Arrow police and firefighters, federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigate the scene of a fire with multiple fatalities in the 400 block of Hickory Avenue on Oct. 27, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Broken Arrow Fire
Along with Broken Arrow police and firefighters, federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigate the scene of a fire with multiple fatalities in the 400 block of Hickory Avenue on Oct. 27, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now: Tulsaworld.com/subscribe
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!