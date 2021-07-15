Audrey
- Updated
About 15 minutes after the trooper clocked a car at 88 in a 75 mph zone in April 2020, a 30-year-old woman died with a man she was dating who was fleeing authorities in Creek County.
- Updated
A teenage boy with a teenage girl passenger drove a Jeep down a side road into the Arkansas River near Riverside Parkway and 121st Street about 9 p.m. Friday and ended up in about 2 feet of water before getting stuck.
- Updated
When Warren and Cindy Smith went to the River Spirit Casino on Monday, he was hoping to win maybe $9,000 at a table game.
- Updated
Outsiders House Museum curator Danny O'Connor posted photos of himself and the Academy Award-winning actor together at the museum.
- Updated
The owners, the Three Sirens Restaurant Group, hope to reopen in time for the holiday season.
Michael Overall: After two failed efforts to reopen a downtown landmark, why should Tulsa believe it will actually happen this time?
- Updated
Known as 'Tulsa's last Art Deco building,' the ARCO site marked the end of an era before modernism took over. But it has now sat empty for decades.
- Updated
Tulsa Public Schools says it will make no changes to its lessons in response to HB 1775 or the newly adopted emergency rules for public schools across the state. #oklaed
Related: Stitt's secretary of education joins two district leaders in 2022 race for state superintendent
- Updated
The proposed new diverging diamond interchange at the intersection of Memorial Drive and the Creek Turnpike will take two years and start in late 2022.
‘Flood of red’: Delta variant behind rising hospitalizations in northeastern Oklahoma, prompting experts' pleas to get vaccinated
- Updated
"What we are seeing in Tulsa is our hospitalizations are primarily, of course, unvaccinated patients and patients from surrounding counties," said Bruce Dart, Tulsa Health Department's executive director. "We're not getting as many people from Tulsa County."
- Updated
The forum, to be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Cox Business Center, was announced on the first anniversary eve of the landmark decision.