Listed in alphabetical order, here are the candidates for girls track athlete of the year:

Kallista Frye• Victory Christian, Senior

If only Kallista Frye had the opportunity for a state championship in 2020. COVID stripped everyone of a chance to win a state championship in 2020, but Frye has dominated every year since. She has finished atop the 100-meter dash podium every year, and she capped off her senior season by doing it again. Frye claimed the 100-meter title for the third time, and she added the 200-meter crown, as well. Frye also had a hand in the Conquerors winning the 100 and 200 relays titles — a huge key in Victory Christian capturing the 3A team title.

Gwyneth Meyers• Bishop Kelley, Sophomore

If Meyers' sophomore season looked a lot like her freshman season, that's because they were nearly mirror images. Meyers followed her freshman campaign with four gold medals at the 5a state meet with four more gold medals this season — the 1,600-meter run, 3,200-meter run, 1,600-meter relay and 3,200-meter relay. In the process, Meyers also set the new 5a state track meet record in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:08.84. Prior to the state meet, Meyers accomplished the same feat with four first-place finishes in the same events. Meyers also dominated at the Norman meet late in April, where she finished first in the 1,600. She got the season rolling in March at the Bartlesville meet, where she claimed gold in the 1,600-meter run and silver in the 3,200-meter run.

Kileigh Mixon• Stroud, Senior

Stroud finished the 2023 season with a state track title, and the Tigers racked up 91 team points to beat Hooker by five. accounting for more than half of Stroud's points was Mixon, who amassed 28 individual points and 20 more as part of the 400-meter relay team. Mixon's senior season was full of eye-popping finishes, and she capped it with gold medals in the 100-meter hurdles and the high jump at the 2a state meet. She also managed to secure the silver medal in the long jump, missing a first-place finish by a few inches. The Oklahoma State signee in the high jump also pulled off the same feats at the 2a regional meet in Stroud, although she managed to win the long jump title there. Mixon was firing on all cylinders throughout the entire season, routinely finishing in the top two in all the same categories at the Stroud meet, Okemah meet and the Oklahoma Baptist university meet.