Asta is a female, 3.5 lb, black with white and brown markings Miniature Schnauzer. Asta's date of birth is March... View on PetFinder
A lithium ion battery recycled at the wrong facility in Tulsa wrought millions of dollars in damage, cost at least 40 people their jobs and resulted in the diversion of the city's recyclables to a furnace for the next seven months.
Arctic Salt will open Thursday and Earthbound Trading Company Friday.
The 270,000-square-foot sortation center will be built on land near the airport and is scheduled to open late this year.
Distribution center planned on land near Tulsa International Airport
The state's largest member-owned health insurer and Tulsa-based Saint Francis Health System failed to agree on a new contract by the April 30 deadline, meaning Saint Francis will no longer be part of the BCBSOK network as of July 29.
Madre's Mexican Kitchen will take over the building that once was home to the original Mahogany Prime Steakhouse, at 6823 S. Yale Ave.
A jury found Malik Omar Vance, 23, guilty and recommended a 13-year sentence, which District Judge Sharon Holmes opted to suspend when she sentenced him Friday.
The Tulsa metro area joins the Fresno, California, metro area as newcomers to the 1 million-plus club with Tuesday's release of the 2020 population estimates by the U.S. Census Bureau.
The lieutenant, Sean Larkin, acknowledged that he has been barred from testifying in federal court for 11 years after being named as an "unindicted co-conspirator" in a police corruption probe that resulted in a former colleague's imprisonment for perjury.
"It is not an appropriate choice for this event," said Tulsa resident Suzanne Rausch.
The prosecutor had said earlier that the jury's decision would "come down to the believability of (victim) Sheldon Reed" because the case against De'Marchoe Carpenter was based in large part on Reed's statements to police, including to Lt. Sean Larkin, the lead investigator.
