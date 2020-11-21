Ashten Duncan: Dr. Tess taught me medicine and leaership

We all need to feel in control of our lives. In times of crisis, none of us is able to process complex information fully, so simple yet confident messages of assurance offer respite from the stress we grapple with each day. What we trust is that our leaders will communicate unambiguously and with benevolent intent.
When I was a medical scribe in college, I had the pleasure of working alongside an attending physician our team affectionately called Dr. Tess. Dr. Tess commanded a powerful yet humble presence in the emergency department, a place that could be as still as a quiet summer night or as tumultuous as a raging river. I find myself reminiscing about my time working with her — a paragon of leadership. No matter what was going on around her, Dr. Tess never faltered in making sure that communication remained clear and that all members of our health care team understood their specific roles.
I vividly recall instances when Dr. Tess defused dangerous tensions with agitated patients, rallied the team during critical resuscitation attempts and made challenging clinical decisions when the facility was overwhelmed. Back then, I could not wrap my head around how she was able to comport herself so well and provide such phenomenal leadership during times of crisis. Now that I am nearly a physician myself, I understand what Dr. Tess was doing. Her secret was not an innate ability to lead. Rather, Dr. Tess learned how to respond productively to others.
When we live in constant fear of the unknown with no clear external guidance, our brains divert energy from their outer cortices, which enable us to reason, learn and think critically, in favor of deeper brain structures, such as our amygdala and basal ganglia, which prepare us to respond to danger. When we are constantly in this state of hyperarousal, those who speak the language of fear are the easiest to hear, whereas technical information and facts are missed or misconstrued. Dr. Tess understood this well and used this knowledge to guide our team to successful health care outcomes.
In their book “Leadership 2.0,” Travis Bradberry and Jean Greaves outline the fundamental characteristics of functional leaders, describing core and adaptive leadership skills. Core leadership skills are those foundational competencies that allow a leader to function on a basic level: strategy, action and results. We all recognize some of these as the abilities to establish a vision, create concrete plans, make difficult decisions and allocate resources in order to achieve results. The adaptive leadership skillset involves taking this foundation and turning it into something more generative: It consists of emotional intelligence, organizational justice, character and development. In short, these are what make good leaders great.
These adaptive leadership skills are what made Dr. Tess a great leader. In every interaction she had and every decision she made, Dr. Tess always prioritized the wellbeing of her patients and team over her own individual interests. She recognized how her emotions and the emotions of those around her could majorly affect people’s understanding of a precarious situation and how misunderstanding could jeopardize a patient’s health. She showed others how they should treat people by modeling the behaviors of a highly effective leader.
We all deserve adaptive leaders like Dr. Tess. Sadly, I have seen many recent leaders who have learned little about others in their positions of power and have instead stoked the flames of enmity to keep their followers in perpetual fear. I have observed a pattern of self-serving logic, emotionally unintelligent decision-making and an overall failure to uphold justice and self-criticality. As we look toward the future, remember that we need people like Dr. Tess at the helm. Leaders like her can deliver the changes we so desperately need.
Ashten Duncan, MPH, is a fourth-year medical student at the University of Oklahoma-Tulsa and an Albert Schweitzer Fellow for Life. An aspiring family physician, he is an active researcher in the areas of applied and theoretical positive psychology.
Featured video:
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!