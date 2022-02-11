Arvest Bank makes Forbes' `Best Employers 2022' list

Arvest Bank has been recognized by Forbes magazine on its "Best Employers 2022." The distinction is part of the "Best Large Employers" group encompassing organizations of at least 5,000 employees.

Forbes produced the lists with its market research partner, Statista. The companies recognized as "Best Employers" were identified in an independent survey based on a sample of roughly 60,000 workers at companies employing at least 1,000 people as part of their U.S. operations. The employers were grouped into one of 25 industry sectors.