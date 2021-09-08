Arvest Bank awarding $77,000 to teachers

Arvest Bank will honor educators throughout its footprint for the sixth consecutive year by conducting its “We Love Teachers” campaign, which will result in 154 teachers receiving $77,000 in prize money.

Awarding 154 $500 gifts to individual teachers is a sign of Arvest’s appreciation for the work teachers do, especially during a time of exceptional challenges in and out of the classroom, the bank said in a news release.

All prizes will go to teachers who work at public state-funded schools and are to be used for classroom needs.

“We are happier than ever to run this campaign as a sign of our respect for the critical roles teachers play in our communities,” said Kirk Hays, president for Arvest in Tulsa. “It’s hard to overstate the importance of education and we hope these prizes reflect our gratitude not just to the winners, but all of our educators. Their hard and often thankless work makes our communities better and stronger.”

To nominate a teacher to receive one of the $500 prizes, look for an Arvest Bank Facebook post about this contest during the week of Sept. 13-19, then select the link in the post to complete a nomination form.

In the five-year history of the “We Love Teachers” campaign, Arvest has awarded more than $245,000 to more than 480 teachers.

