Jun 25, 2023 21 min ago 0 1 of 3 A crowd cheers as floats pass by during the Tulsa Pride festival and parade on Saturday. RILEY HAYDEN PHOTOS, TULSA WORLD Free Mom Hugs volunteers Rose Jones, right, and Christina Fuller hug after ending their shift at the group's booth at Tulsa Pride on Saturday. DANIEL SHULAR, TULSA WORLD Finley LeKohl leaves the stage to preform next to audience members during the second day of Tulsa Pride festival near the Dennis R. Neill Equality Center on Saturday.