Stailee Heard accepts award for Girls Basketball during the All-World Awards Banquet at the Cox Convention Center Thursday.
RILEY HAYDEN, TULSA WORLD
The shot of the year: On March 11, during the final seconds of the Class 5A championship game at OU's Lloyd Noble Center, Stailee Heard scored to give the Sapulpa girls a one-point win over Holland Hall. Tulsa World photo
