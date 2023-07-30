Jul 30, 2023 16 min ago 0 1 of 2 People transport an injured victim of a powerful bomb upon arrival at a hospital Sunday in Peshawar, Pakistan. MOHAMMAD SAJJAD, ASSOCIATED PRESS Rescue workers inspect the site after a bomb explosion Sunday in the Bajur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan. RESCUE 1122 HEAD QUARTERS VIA AP Related to this story Most Popular $2B theme park planned off Route 66: Questions and answers Hear from the financial backer for the American Heartland Theme Park and Resort, to be built outside Vinita, as well as a local lawmaker who s… Ryan Walters says he is considering ‘drastic action to fix’ Tulsa Public Schools "We are going to turn around these districts that have failed our kids," said Oklahoma's state superintendent. " We can fix these problems. We… Critical crowd grills Ryan Walters at Lawton town hall Answering a question, Walters spoke of “radical gender ideology that says to be fully inclusive kids at an early age need to hear about all ki… Jimmy's Chophouse opens in Brookside The restaurant, the first McNellie's group concept in the Brookside area, occupies a space that formerly was home to a Señor Tequila. $2B theme park, similar to Disneyland, planned for Vinita The American Heartland Theme Park and Resort will be a 1,000-acre development with a 125-acre theme park, comparable to the size of Disneyland…