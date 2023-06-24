The Little Big 10 stage is seen before renovation in a screenshot. This is the lobby area of The Historic Big 10 Ballroom, where Doc Shaw plans on having more intimate performances.
DANA DAY PHOTOS, COURTESY
This artwork chosen by HGTV designers in "Build It Forward" features artists that frequently performed at the Historic Big 10 Ballroom in the '50s and '60s. This venue was one of the only venues in Tulsa where Black musicians could perform due to segregation.
Dana Day (left) and Nick Walker are seen during the remodel of the Shaws' home on the HGTV show "Build It Forward." Walker checked in with Day's progress every few weeks and helped film many of the shots taken around Tulsa.
