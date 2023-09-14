Downtown Tulsa's iconic mayo hotel reopened after 28 years in the dark on this day in 2009. architect Joel slaughter, who designed the renovation, said the building is the way Will rogers would recognize it — every centimeter of intricate plaster molding restored to the original 1925 appearance. "If you had a time machine and could go back and look at it," slaughter said, "the untrained eye would have a hard time spotting any difference."