Jun 9, 2023 38 min ago 0 1 of 2 Raised in Bixby, Corey Kent's musical journey includes the release of a new album, "Blacktop." COURTESY, MATTHEW BERINATO Country music artist Corey Kent of Bixby released his third album and his first since landing a record deal. COURTESY, DAYNA WHITE Related to this story Most Popular Why do OU's softball players wear their number? Their answers will make you laugh and think Haley Lee wears No. 45 in an homage to a "family" member, while Jordy Bahl honors her father with 98. Tulsa server snapped young Jayda Coleman's picture in 2016 believing national titles were in her future; Coleman now aiming for third There was just something special about the eighth grader who visited El Chico in south Tulsa during the summer of 2016. OU enthusiastically celebrates everything. You don't like it? They don't care Patty Gasso: "We're not going to apologize for these players knowing the game and celebrating it the right way.” Ineligibility of newly installed member could invalidate Oklahoma board vote on Catholic school sponsorship “My first thought was ‘Boy, that’s gonna open a can of worms!’” said Statewide Virtual Charter School Board member Bill Pearson of Oologah. #oklaed Family of families: Parents of OU's transfer newcomers find a home in Sooners' friends and family section While Alex Storako, Haley Lee, Cydney Sanders and Alynah Torres have charged the Sooners' 2023 WCWS run, the parents of OU's impact transfers …