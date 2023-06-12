Jun 12, 2023 30 min ago 0 1 of 3 ABOVE: Tulsa Tough Cyclist Nicolas Goumas celebrates on the final stretch of the Men's CAT III race of the Mcelroy River Parks Criterium before finishing in first place on Sunday. DANIEL SHULAR PHOTOS, TULSA WORLD LEFT: Cyclist Dorian Jones tries to stop himself as he slides on the pavement in the final corner before the starting line during the Men's CAT III race of the Mcelroy River Parks Criterium on Sunday. Riders in Men's Cat I/II make a turn on Riverside drive during Tulsa Tough on Sunday. MIKE SIMONS, TULSA WORLD Related to this story Most Popular 'This is what God put her on earth to do — empower young females.' Here's the Patty Gasso story “This is what God put her on earth to do — empower young females and to show God’s love in everything she does. You’ve seen it for 30 years no… Tulsa server snapped young Jayda Coleman's picture in 2016 believing national titles were in her future; Coleman now aiming for third There was just something special about the eighth grader who visited El Chico in south Tulsa during the summer of 2016. Family of families: Parents of OU's transfer newcomers find a home in Sooners' friends and family section While Alex Storako, Haley Lee, Cydney Sanders and Alynah Torres have charged the Sooners' 2023 WCWS run, the parents of OU's impact transfers … Why do OU's softball players wear their number? Their answers will make you laugh and think Haley Lee wears No. 45 in an homage to a "family" member, while Jordy Bahl honors her father with 98. OU enthusiastically celebrates everything. You don't like it? They don't care Patty Gasso: "We're not going to apologize for these players knowing the game and celebrating it the right way.”