Haley Lee wears No. 45 in an homage to a "family" member, while Jordy Bahl honors her father with 98.
“This is what God put her on earth to do — empower young females and to show God’s love in everything she does. You’ve seen it for 30 years no…
Tulsa server snapped young Jayda Coleman's picture in 2016 believing national titles were in her future; Coleman now aiming for third
There was just something special about the eighth grader who visited El Chico in south Tulsa during the summer of 2016.
Patty Gasso: "We're not going to apologize for these players knowing the game and celebrating it the right way.”
Family of families: Parents of OU's transfer newcomers find a home in Sooners' friends and family section
While Alex Storako, Haley Lee, Cydney Sanders and Alynah Torres have charged the Sooners' 2023 WCWS run, the parents of OU's impact transfers …