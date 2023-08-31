Aug 31, 2023 9 min ago 0 1 of 2 Floodwaters pushed by Hurricane Idalia flood a community in Tampa, Florida, on Wednesday. CHRIS O'MEARA, ASSOCIATED PRESS The remains of a destroyed home are seen Wednesday in Keaton Beach, Florida, following the passage of Hurricane Idalia. REBECCA BLACKWELL, ASSOCIATED PRESS Related to this story Most Popular Walters issues video with new demands for Tulsa Public Schools "Anything published by the Oklahoma State Department of Education outside what was discussed as part of (Thursday's) motion — we don’t know wh… Zach Bryan releases new album The Oologah music artist is wrapping up his sold out tour. A news release said 2024 tour dates are coming soon. Wagoner woman, 30, killed in head-on crash early Wednesday Her car struck a pickup head-on, troopers said in a preliminary crash report. That driver, who was wearing a seat belt, survived the collision. Bixby blows out Owasso in Battle of the Burbs On high school football’s opening night, Bixby’s Kordell Gouldsby looked a lot like an All-World or state player of the year candidate. Letter: When Oklahoma education ranks 49th, the problem isn't just with Tulsa Public Schools Until the Legislature and the governor decide that education is important enough to provide proper funding, then we should not expect much, sa…