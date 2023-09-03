Sep 3, 2023 Sep 3, 2023 0 1 of 2 "Freakonomics" author and Freakonomics Radio host Stephen Dubner speaks last week at the Oklahoma City Convention Center during the OSU Future of Work Summit. MICHAEL DEKKER PHOTOS, TULSA WORLD A sign for Oklahoma State University's inaugural Future of Work Summit is displayed outside the Oklahoma City Convention Center last week. Related to this story Most Popular Wagoner woman, 30, killed in head-on crash early Wednesday Her car struck a pickup head-on, troopers said in a preliminary crash report. That driver, who was wearing a seat belt, survived the collision. ‘Still haunts me to this day’: Butch Jones recalls OU and Baker Mayfield’s epic comeback against Tennessee in 2015 Jones reflected on the memorable 2015 game in Knoxville where the Sooners erased a 17-3 fourth-quarter deficit and triumphed 31-24 in double o… Thomas Conner: Oliver Anthony's viral hit song unites some, while dividing us all "Rich Men North of Richmond" addresses real problems, but it shouldn’t be partisan, Conner says. Kevin Wilson leads Tulsa to first season opener win since 2018 More than 500 yards of offense from TU and a near-perfect performance from Cardell Williams highlighted the Golden Hurricane's win over Arkan… Opinion: State Superintendent Ryan Walters failed his reading homework on Tulsa Public Schools Tulsa Public Schools students spend nearly three hours a day on literacy skills. Real reasons for reading struggles come from outside, societa…