Jun 25, 2023 20 min ago 0 1 of 3 Bucky Heard and Bill Medley, alias the Righteous Brothers, will perform at Hard Rock Live. COURTESY, MARSHAL MEADOWS Bill Medley reacts backstage after winning a Grammy in 1998. He won for best vocal performance by a duo or group for "(I've Had) The Time of My Life," a song he recorded with Jennifer Warnes. ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE Bill Medley (right) reformed the Righteous Brothers with the addition of COURTESY, MARSHAL MEADOWS Related to this story Most Popular Update: State of emergency declared for 10 eastern Oklahoma counties The order relaxes laws and regulations on shipping goods for emergency use, allows agencies to have more purchasing powers, and automatically … How two phone calls 10 years apart led to former Sooner Jordy Bahl joining Nebraska softball Bahl’s two seasons at Oklahoma were close to perfect on the field. Life away from softball was more of a challenge. 100 mph winds advisory a first, National Weather Service Tulsa says as surveyors review damage “We have never issued a warning for 100 mph winds,” Steve Piltz, meteorologist in charge at the Tulsa weather service office, said in an inter… T. Boone Pickens gives one more gift to OSU: $120 million With this donation, T. Boone Pickens’ overall total of giving to OSU amounts to $651 million. Gov. Kevin Stitt approves controversial education rules backed by Ryan Walters Oklahoma's superintendent pushed rules allowing for downgrading the accreditation status of schools whose libraries contain explicit materials…