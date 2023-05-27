May 27, 2023 44 min ago 0 1 of 4 Tribal Alliance for Pollinators worker Beau Whetstine transplants foxglove beard tongue flower seedlings grown from wild seeds. COURTESY, KELLY J. BOSTIAN/KJBOUTDOORS Jane Breckinridge is co-director of Tribal Environmental Action for Monarchs and Tribal Alliance for Pollinators. STEPHEN PINGRY, TULSA WORLD Tribal Alliance for Pollinators worker Bryce Whetstine pulls apart foxglove beard tongue seedlings sown from wild seeds to transplant the wildflowers into plugs. COURTESY, KELLY J. BOSTIAN/KJBOUTDOORS Tribal Alliance for Pollinators workers and twins Beau (right) and Bryce Whetstine transplant foxglove beard tongue (Penstemon digitalis) collected as wild seeds in Oklahoma. COURTESY, KELLY J. BOSTIAN/KJBOUTDOORS Related to this story Most Popular Feathers, beads dot Broken Arrow graduation crowd as court hearing awaits Almost 100 students donned beadwork, eagle feathers, stoles, cords and other nods to their cultural or religious backgrounds at Tuesday night’… Enel to build $1 billion solar panel plant at Tulsa Port of Inola An international green energy company will build a solar panel manufacturing facility at the Tulsa Port of Inola in what is being called the l… Area woman dies after crash west of Sand Springs A Cleveland, Oklahoma, woman died after a collision involving her SUV and a tractor-trailer on U.S. 412 west of Sand Springs on Tuesday. Uncle Julio's offers hit-and-miss Mexican | Review "We had an inkling that things were not going to go well when the young man preparing the guacamole for our table was having trouble cutting o… A nine-minute ovation: 'Killers of the Flower Moon' embraced at Cannes A nine-minute standing ovation followed the world premiere of the shot-in-Oklahoma film “Killers of the Flower Moon” at Cannes Film Festival.