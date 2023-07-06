Jul 6, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 1 of 2 Global temperature anomalies One-day average temperature anomaly Change in Celsius for July 5 (1979-2000 baseline). Related to this story Most Popular Letter: State Superintendent Ryan Walters using his position to push a specific religion I wish Walters would spend his energy providing a high-quality public education and less time acting like an evangelistic preacher, says Tulsa… State Superintendent Ryan Walters rubs elbows with Moms for Liberty "You are the most patriotic, pro-American group in the country," he told the group Southern Poverty Law Center likened to those pushing to res… Can't swing $4M to buy Thompson Mansion? The Inola property is also on Airbnb A two-night stay at the 23,000-square-foot home would run about $2,500 through the online marketplace for property rentals. (Yes, access to th… $180 million effort to transform west Tulsa neighborhood enters final phase It will add three more apartment buildings and a total of 80 units, bringing total River West housing to 435 mixed-income apartments. The phas… What's the future of Utica Square? We ask about the rumors and talk to who's moving in Tulsa's iconic and nationally recognized shopping destination has a lot of questions surrounding it. James D. Watts Jr. found some answers and…