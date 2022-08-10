Art will be key ingredient when The Canebrake 2022 hotel and spa fully re-opens

Art will be a key ingredient when The Canebrake 2022 hotel and spa fully re-opens after closing six years ago.

The Canebrake features new ownership and touches of art throughout the 16-room hotel, including the main building and signs guiding people to its remote location at 33241 E. 732nd Road in Wagoner. A first-time visitor must follow the art signs to reach the out-of-the-way location.

The resort, co-owned by Doug Jackson, will feature spa rooms, bar, indoor and outdoor restaurant seating, game/event room, gift shop, exercise facility, yoga studio, swimming pool (in the near future) and golf simulators (coming soon). There is also a small music room for concerts, weddings or corporate parties.

“We had our soft opening on Aug. 3,” said Jackson, who lives in Muskogee, but has deep family roots in Wagoner history. Early reviews say the soft opening was successful.

The hotel can accommodate 40 people and is located a short walk away from the main building. It is situated among a small grove of trees.

The rooms have showers, Jacuzzi-style bathtubs and refrigerator near the entry area. With so many things to capture one’s imagination, what is the most interesting feature of the 300-acre vacation spot?

“The topography of the property itself,” Jackson said.

Jackson is correct. Just driving through a canopy of trees at one point to dodging a deer crossing the smallish two-lane road are some of the sights to behold.

The Canebrake will be more than just scenery, too.

“We will do a lot of events,” Jackson added. “The first one will be an adult Halloween party. Then, our Veteran’s Day celebration will be a really big event.”

As a retired military veteran, Jackson will spare nothing for veterans, he added.

Artists will be spotlighted daily. Creative work is posted throughout the main building and most of it is also for sale.

While located approximately six miles outside of downtown Wagoner, Jackson does not want to lose that connection.

We want to be a huge part of Wagoner,” Jackson added.

With 300 acres, there is still growth potential for the Canebrake. One thing management will not have to expand upon is a location that offers a stress free disconnect from daily life. You can’t hear traffic, but can see a sky full of stars at night without the blinding city light.

Information can be obtained by calling 918-400-1120. One can also go to www.canebrake.net for cost of rooms, reservations, spa treatments, the restaurant menu or reserving a company party.