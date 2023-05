With Tulsa Public Schools classes set to end Thursday, students at Council Oak Elementary School spent part of Tuesday — Art Day at the school — creating chalk art on the sidewalk outside their building. Other area school districts and charter schools scheduled to wrap up classes this week include Sand Springs and College Bound Academy on Wednesday; Broken Arrow, Catoosa, Coweta, Liberty, Prue and Wagoner on Thursday; and Claremore, Epic and Union on Friday.