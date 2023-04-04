STILLWATER – Oklahoma State needed to refine its wide receiver corps.

Former starters Bryson Green and John Paul Richardson and promising freshman Stephon Johnson Jr. all hit the portal.

But, the Cowboys rallied. They scored transfers De’Zhaun Stribling, Leon Johnson III and Arland Bruce in the portal.

“I’m hoping that this group of wideouts can give us what we had several years ago as a group,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said.

In the retooled group, who’s standing out so far this spring?

Bruce is a name that draws excitement within the wide receiver room. Gundy compared the 5-foot-10 receiver to Richardson, saying the two share the same shiftiness, hands and physicality, among other intangibles.

“He’s really good, his feet are amazing,” OSU receiver Brennan Presley said of Bruce. “He can stop on a dime and like he’s made some cuts and stuff that make some people miss. He’s a very shifty dude.”

In two seasons with Iowa, Bruce recorded 44 receptions for 396 yards and four touchdowns.

Beyond the new transfers, underclassmen pass catchers Talyn Shettron and Jaden Bray have showed off this spring. Shettron’s added weight this offseason, sitting at around 200 pounds.

“What you see is what you get,” Presley said of Shettron’s weight. “Throwing up weight in the weight room it’s like being physically imposing. They’ve built that up since they got here.”

After a promising freshman season, Bray played only three games in 2022, dealing with several injuries and redshirting.