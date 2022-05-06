 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Argonaut Private Equity announces purchase of Texas company

Tulsa-based Argonaut Private Equity has announced the purchase of an underground wet utility contractor headquartered in McKinney, Texas.

Terms were not disclosed.

The acquisition of Bandera Utility Contractors is the second closing of Argonaut Private Equity Fund V, LP., which is targeting $400 million in commitments.

Fund V is a continuation of Argonaut’s investing in manufacturing and industrial businesses, most notably in Middle America.

"We immediately recognized the positive, quality culture we saw in the Bandera team," Argonaut President Kelly Hagar said in a statement. "Their dedication to both hard work and an elevated level of service sets them apart all across Texas. We’re excited for what this partnership means for their continued growth."

Bandera Utility Contractors CEO Jeff Hicks and Chief Financial Officer Jason Lewis will continue to lead the company.

"We’re excited to be partnering with Argonaut as we continue to expand," Hicks said in a statement.

Tags

