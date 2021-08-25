Area Realtors Moves and News

Joey Richardson has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Broken Arrow office. A native Oklahoman, Richardson grew up in Owasso. A full-service agent, she is familiar with residential listings in all of Tulsa and surrounding communities, including Claremore, Mannford, Oologah, Owasso, Sand Springs, Skiatook, Sperry, Talala, and Broken Arrow, where she currently lives.

Before entering the real estate field, Richardson held various customer service and administrative positions in corporate and retail industries.

Chinowth & Cohen Realtors welcomes Jennifer Sherman to their Midtown Tulsa office. Originally from Illinois, Sherman relocated to Tulsa during high school. She graduated from Broken Arrow High School and the University of Oklahoma, where she received a bachelor's degree in music performance-violin.

Sherman owns a studio where she teaches students of all ages violin and viola. She has been a professional violinist for 20 years and performs with orchestras such as the Tulsa Symphony. A full-service agent, Sherman is familiar with residential listings in all of Tulsa and Broken Arrow.