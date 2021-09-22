 Skip to main content
Area Realtors Moves and News
Suzy Stewart has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ south Tulsa office. She graduated from Oklahoma State University with a bachelor of arts degree in psychology.

A full-time, full-service agent since 2003, Stewart began her career in real estate working in leasing for several years before joining a team at another brokerage. She is the recipient of the Most Increased Business in One Year award after increasing her sales volume by 225%.

Stewart is familiar with residential, commercial and new construction listings in all of Tulsa and its surrounding communities.

Suzy Stewart

