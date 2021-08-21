Area Realtors Moves and News

Amanda Kerstetter has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Broken Arrow office. Born in Wooster, Ohio, Kerstetter relocated to Tulsa when she was 9 years old. After graduating from Metro Christian Academy, she attended Oral Roberts University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in elementary education with a minor in early childhood education.

Before entering the real estate field, Kerstetter worked as an educator for eight years, teaching in private, public and online charter schools. She is familiar with residential listings in all of Tulsa and Jenks, where she currently lives.

Chinowth & Cohen Realtors welcomes Alicia Sanchez to their Edmond office. Sanchez was born in Edmond and graduated from Guthrie High School.

Before entering the real estate field, Sanchez worked in the position of server for four years in the food industry. A full-service agent, Sanchez is familiar with residential and commercial listings in all of Oklahoma City, Guthrie, Jones, Stillwater and Edmond, where she currently lives.

Chinowth & Cohen Realtors welcomes Melinda Twist to their Bixby office. A native Tulsan, Twist received her associate’s degree in applied science from Tulsa Community College. She also has a radiologic technologist degree.