Area Realtors Moves and News
Area Realtors Moves and News

  • Updated
Chinowth & Cohen Realtors welcomes Terri George to their Broken Arrow office. A full-service agent for more than thirty years, George is familiar with residential listings in all of Tulsa, Bartlesville and Broken Arrow, where she has lived since 1976.

George has enjoyed a successful, three-decade career working in aircraft records maintenance at American Airlines. Previously, she worked for Bricker and Associates, a residential leasing and property management company, which led her to enter the real estate field and obtain her license in 1986.

Terri George

George
