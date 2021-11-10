 Skip to main content
Area Moves and News
Area Moves and News

Chinowth & Cohen Realtors welcomes Misty Prevost to their Nichols Hills office. Prevost was born and raised in Watonga. After graduating from Watonga High School, she attended the University of Central Oklahoma where she received her Bachelor of Science degree.

A full-service agent, Prevost is familiar with residential listings in Oklahoma City, Edmond, Kingfisher, Nichols Hills and Yukon, where she currently lives. Before joining the real estate field, Prevost worked as a manager and area training manager for Brinker International for over 13 years.

