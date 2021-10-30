Area moves and news

Chinowth & Cohen Realtors welcomes Scott Duncan to their Nichols Hills office. Duncan is a graduate of Putnam City North High School.
Before obtaining his real estate license, Duncan worked in construction as an executor of a family estate and in sales. He brings real estate buyers and sellers expertise in negotiation and customer service, as well as experience in renovation and staging homes for sale.
A full-service agent, Duncan is familiar with residential, new construction and commercial listings in Oklahoma City, Edmond and Norman.
Chinowth & Cohen Realtors welcomes Kimberlie Quick Farrar to their Bixby office. Born in Hawaii, Farrar grew up in Birmingham, Alabama, and received a bachelor’s degree in interior design from Southern Institute School of Interior Design.
Farrar previously worked in new construction sales at Shaw Homes, where she was a top producer, and as owner of Bella Window Fashions and French Gray Interiors in Birmingham.
A full-service agent, Farrar is familiar with residential and new construction listings in all of Tulsa and its surrounding communities, including Broken Arrow, where she currently lives.
Heather Hernandez has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Nichols Hills office. Hernandez is a graduate of Yukon High School. She currently lives in northwest Oklahoma City and is familiar with residential listings in Oklahoma City, Bethany, Edmond, Midwest City, Moore, Nichols Hills and Norman.
Before entering the real estate field, Hernandez worked in the nonprofit sector, primarily focusing on animal rescue. In addition to founding the 501©(3) nonprofit Mutt Misfits Animal Rescue Society, she has worked for the Central Oklahoma Humane Society and the American Red Cross.
Heaven Taylor has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Owasso office. Taylor was born in McAlester and graduated high school there. Before joining the real estate field, Taylor worked for a family contracting company, a position that sparked her interest in real estate.
A full-time, full-service agent, Taylor is familiar with residential listings in Tulsa, Bixby, Catoosa, Jenks, McAlester, Owasso and Sand Springs.