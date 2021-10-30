Area moves and news

Chinowth & Cohen Realtors welcomes Scott Duncan to their Nichols Hills office. Duncan is a graduate of Putnam City North High School.

Before obtaining his real estate license, Duncan worked in construction as an executor of a family estate and in sales. He brings real estate buyers and sellers expertise in negotiation and customer service, as well as experience in renovation and staging homes for sale.

A full-service agent, Duncan is familiar with residential, new construction and commercial listings in Oklahoma City, Edmond and Norman.

Chinowth & Cohen Realtors welcomes Kimberlie Quick Farrar to their Bixby office. Born in Hawaii, Farrar grew up in Birmingham, Alabama, and received a bachelor’s degree in interior design from Southern Institute School of Interior Design.

Farrar previously worked in new construction sales at Shaw Homes, where she was a top producer, and as owner of Bella Window Fashions and French Gray Interiors in Birmingham.

A full-service agent, Farrar is familiar with residential and new construction listings in all of Tulsa and its surrounding communities, including Broken Arrow, where she currently lives.