Area Moves and News

Ariel Bixler has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Broken Arrow office. Bixler was born and raised in Tulsa. After graduating from Nathan Hale High School, she received her EMT license from Tulsa Community College.
Previously, Bixler worked in various positions including medical assistant in occupational medicine, job developer and job coach for individuals with developmental disabilities, and as a behavioral health specialist in the Oklahoma Army National Guard.
A full-service agent, Bixler is familiar with residential listings in all of Tulsa and its surrounding communities, including Broken Arrow, where she currently lives.
Andrew Esposito has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Bixby office. Originally from Illinois, Esposito currently lives in Jenks. After graduating from Glenbard North High School, he attended the College of DuPage, where he received his associate’s degree in business. He then obtained his divinity degree from Rhema Bible College.
A full-service agent, Esposito is familiar with residential and new construction listings in Tulsa and its surrounding communities. He entered the real estate field after working as a sales professional for a builder for five years.
Chinowth & Cohen Realtors welcomes Dixie Linn to its Edmond office. Originally from Healdton, Linn currently lives in Edmond.
A full-service agent since 1983, Linn obtained her broker’s license in 1985. She chairs numerous committees, and holds the following certifications: Graduate Realtor Institute (GRI), Certified Residential Specialist (CRS), Cartus, Council Real Estate Brokerage Managers (CRB), Equator and Quality Service Certified (QSC).
Linn is familiar with residential, farm and ranch listings in and around northwest Oklahoma City.
Chinowth & Cohen Realtors welcomes Katie Mackey to its south Tulsa office. Mackey is a full-service agent, familiar with residential, relocation, and investment listings in all of Tulsa and its surrounding communities.
After graduating from Nathan Hale High School, Mackey received an associate’s degree in computer science from Tulsa Junior College and a bachelor of science degree in management information systems from the University of Tulsa.
Mackey is licensed in both California and Oklahoma. She has experience with foreclosure, probate, seniors, and first-time home buyers.
Katie Pendley has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Edmond office. Originally from Frisco, Texas, Pendley relocated to Antlers when she was 16. She is currently pursuing a degree in finance and business law at the University of Central Oklahoma.
Before entering the real estate field, Pendley worked as a bartender/server at many local establishments in Oklahoma City. A full-service agent, Pendley is familiar with residential listings in all of Oklahoma City and its surrounding communities.
Chinowth & Cohen Realtors welcomes Shaun Stoller to its Owasso office. Stoller grew up in Luray, Kansas, where he graduated from Lucas-Luray High School. He received a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Kansas State University.
Before entering the real estate field, Stoller worked for 24 years in the concrete industry in numerous positions, including sales, program development, and management. For the past 16 years, he has worked for Pavestone in the position of vice president of sales and national account manager of Walmart.
Stoller currently lives in Owasso and is familiar with residential listings in Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Bixby, Jenks, Claremore and Owasso.