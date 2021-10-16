Area Moves and News

A full-service agent since 1983, Linn obtained her broker’s license in 1985. She chairs numerous committees, and holds the following certifications: Graduate Realtor Institute (GRI), Certified Residential Specialist (CRS), Cartus, Council Real Estate Brokerage Managers (CRB), Equator and Quality Service Certified (QSC).

Linn is familiar with residential, farm and ranch listings in and around northwest Oklahoma City.

Chinowth & Cohen Realtors welcomes Katie Mackey to its south Tulsa office. Mackey is a full-service agent, familiar with residential, relocation, and investment listings in all of Tulsa and its surrounding communities.

After graduating from Nathan Hale High School, Mackey received an associate’s degree in computer science from Tulsa Junior College and a bachelor of science degree in management information systems from the University of Tulsa.

Mackey is licensed in both California and Oklahoma. She has experience with foreclosure, probate, seniors, and first-time home buyers.

Katie Pendley has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Edmond office. Originally from Frisco, Texas, Pendley relocated to Antlers when she was 16. She is currently pursuing a degree in finance and business law at the University of Central Oklahoma.