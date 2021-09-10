Area hospitals team up for tribute to healthcare workers and first responders

Tulsa area hospital systems are teaming up Tuesday night to honor healthcare workers and first responders.

Ascension St. John will host "Light Up the Sky," a tribute to honor "those workers who have dedicated the past year and a half to the fight against COVID-19," Ascension St. John announced Friday in a news release.

Two retired military pilots will fly WWII-era planes over several hospitals in the Tulsa area beginning about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday. After that, all Ascension St. John locations, Saint Francis Hospital, Hillcrest Medical Center along with businesses and churches will be lit with blue lights to honor frontline workers.

Ascension St. John invites people to join their associates, providers, affiliates and volunteers at each Ascension St. John location at 8 p.m. for outdoor prayer services for healthcare workers and first-responders.

Speakers at the services include physicians and faith leaders, as well as State Sens. John Haste and Julie Daniels, Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Debra Gist, Tulsa Fire Chief Michael Baker and Bruce Dart of the Tulsa Health Department.