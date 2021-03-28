April 6 school elections to include 8 board seats, 1 bond

“I just thought this was the best time. My daughter can’t wait another four years for change.”

As part of the efforts to achieve that change, he said he wants to facilitate more community and corporate partnerships to facilitate better access to resources. He is also calling for the district to re-emphasize the performing arts program and the science, technology and engineering curriculum at Central and McLain high schools respectively to help draw families back into TPS and specifically District 3.

“I want Central and McLain to be jewels too,” he said.

The founding pastor of Living Sanctuary Evangelistic Ministries and a former state employee with both the Department of Human Services and Department of Corrections, Marshall was elected to the board in 2017.

She said she is seeking another term in order to continue working to address concerns brought forward by community members, including access to a parent resource center in the community and equitable access to experienced teachers at underperforming schools to help improve student outcomes.