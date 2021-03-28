April 6 school elections to include 8 board seats, 1 bond

Eight school board seats and a bond proposal will go before voters across the Tulsa area on April 6.
Along with a bond proposal before voters in Liberty Public Schools, school board seats are up for grabs in Tulsa, Union, Berryhill, Owasso, Sand Springs, Sperry and Wagoner, plus a seat on the Tulsa Technology Center’s board of education.
In Tulsa Public Schools, northside voters will be asked to choose between David Harris and incumbent Jennettie Marshall for the District 3 seat.
Schools in District 3 include Anderson, Burroughs, Celia Clinton, Hamilton, Hawthorne, John Hope Franklin and Whitman elementary schools; Unity Learning, Greenwood Leadership, Dual Language and Monroe Demonstration academies; Central Middle School and McLain and Central high schools.
The president of 100 Black Men of Tulsa and a graduate of Booker T. Washington High School, Harris currently works for an insurance and risk management agency. He pointed to his experiences as a TPS parent as motivation to run for office, including concerns that his daughter’s academic needs were being overlooked.
“The biggest thing was that as a community member, I was tired of seeing our schools continue to perform at a low level which was forcing so many other parents to understandably make the choice to leave the district to find educational opportunities for their children that better suit them and their success,” he said.
“I just thought this was the best time. My daughter can’t wait another four years for change.”
As part of the efforts to achieve that change, he said he wants to facilitate more community and corporate partnerships to facilitate better access to resources. He is also calling for the district to re-emphasize the performing arts program and the science, technology and engineering curriculum at Central and McLain high schools respectively to help draw families back into TPS and specifically District 3.
“I want Central and McLain to be jewels too,” he said.
The founding pastor of Living Sanctuary Evangelistic Ministries and a former state employee with both the Department of Human Services and Department of Corrections, Marshall was elected to the board in 2017.
She said she is seeking another term in order to continue working to address concerns brought forward by community members, including access to a parent resource center in the community and equitable access to experienced teachers at underperforming schools to help improve student outcomes.
“When you have staffing at any school, particularly one that is underperforming, and you have individuals … who do not have a background in education, then you are operating at a deficit from the beginning,” she said. “You don’t have people there who know the process, programs and community and how to implement those programs.
“I’m made out to be this monster who hates this and that,” she said. “I don’t hate anything. I really don’t. I’m looking at outcomes. TFA (Teach for America) and Tulsa Teacher Corps are outstanding programs in their own right. However, if there are not the stop-gap performance measures to see what is happening with those classrooms, that renders them ineffective.”
Meanwhile, in Union Public Schools, Kasey Magness and Joey Reyes are vying to succeed outgoing Zone 1 representative Jeff Bennett.
The campuses of Boevers, McAuliffe and Rosa Parks elementary schools are within the boundaries of Zone 1, along with portions of the attendance areas for Grove, Jefferson, Moore, Ochoa and Peters elementary schools.
The current president of the Peters Elementary School Parent-Teacher Association, Reyes has also been involved with the Union Baseball Booster Club. The bilingual insurance salesman is also the founder of a nonprofit organization and has been a foster parent since 2013.
The secretary for both the Union 8th Grade Center PTSA and the districtwide PTA council, Magness currently works as a home health and community health nurse for Saint Francis Health System. The Choctaw Nation citizen also served on the district’s re-entry committee that developed the COVID-19 mitigation policies for Union students and staff.
To the north, voters in Owasso Public Schools’ Ward 1 will get to choose between Stephanie Ruttman and Rick Lang. The pair finished atop a five-candidate field in February to replace outgoing board president Pat Vanatta to represent the district’s northeast side.
Tammy Sam-Hunter is challenging current board clerk April Bowman for Sperry Public Schools’ seat No. 1. The office carries a five-year term.
Miranda Hampton and Whitney Wagers are running in Sand Springs Public Schools’ District 1. The current board president, Wagers was appointed to office in January 2019 after predecessor moved. Hampton currently works for Saint Francis South as an executive assistant.
In Berryhill, Allisha Phillips Craig is challenging current board president Jack Lollis for seat No. 1.
For Tulsa Technology Center’s District No. 6, Paul Kroutter Jr. is challenging incumbent Sharon Whelpley. The board seat’s district includes portions of southeast Tulsa and Broken Arrow.
In Wagoner, Tamera Belvin and Alisha Phelps are seeking to replace Tresa Petre for seat No. 1. The board’s current vice president, Petre chose not to seek another term.
In addition to the board elections around the area, Liberty Public Schools, which straddles the Tulsa-Okmulgee county line, is putting a bond package before voters. Along with a new mower, the $340,000 proposition would pay for repairs and maintenance for the district’s HVAC, drainage and plumbing systems.
The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot is 5 p.m. Tuesday. Early walk-in voting is available Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on April 6.
