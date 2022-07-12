Apartment community in Tulsa sells for $12.6 million to Denver-based firm

A Denver-based investment firm has expanded its portfolio in Tulsa by purchasing an apartment complex for $12.6 million.

Meliorem Capital this month purchased The Averys from SB174, LLC, of Oklahoma City. The 6.79-acre property, built in the 1960s, encompasses Avery Square (72 units) and Avery Park (102) at 3377 E. Skelly Drive and 4111 E. 51st St., respectively.

Meliorem Capital also purchased a Tulsa commercial property (Cornerstone Apartments) in late 2021, and it owns multi-family assets in Oklahoma City, as well.

"We love Tulsa and we are ecstatic about the opportunity to increase our footprint in a wonderful city that is experiencing growth in many respects," Toby Imah, chief marketing and investment officer, wrote in an email. "We are currently looking at several other acquisition opportunities in Tulsa, and we plan to invest here for many years to come.

"It is such an honor to be in a position to serve this community."

Meliorem Capital was founded in 2020.