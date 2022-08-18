 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Three men, including a Mafia hitman, charged in Whitey Bulger’s killing

BOSTON — Three men, including a Mafia hitman, have been charged in the killing of notorious Boston crime boss James “Whitey” Bulger in a West Virginia prison, the Justice Department said Thursday.

The charges against Fotios “Freddy” Geas, Paul J. DeCologero and Sean McKinnon come nearly four years after Bulger’s killing, which raised questions about why the known FBI informant was placed in the general population instead of more protective housing.

Bulger was beaten to death at USP Hazelton in October 2018 just hours after he was transferred from a prison in Florida, where he had been serving a life sentence for 11 murders and other crimes. Among the slayings linked to Bulger was that of Roger Wheeler, a Tulsa businessman who was gunned down in the parking lot of Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa in 1981.

All three men are charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Geas also faces a separate charge of murder by a federal inmate serving a life sentence, and McKinnon is charged separately with making false statements to a federal agent.

Geas and DeCologero were identified as suspects shortly after Bulger’s death, according to law enforcement officials at the time, but they remained uncharged as the investigation dragged on for years. They were placed in solitary confinement throughout the probe, family members told The Boston Globe.

Bulger’s family had previously filed a lawsuit against the Federal Bureau of Prisons and 30 unnamed employees of the prison system, alleging that they failed to protect him. Bulger was the third inmate killed in six months at USP Hazelton, where workers and advocates had long been warning about dangerous conditions.

Bulger, who ran the Irish Mob in Boston in the 1970s and '80s, served as an FBI informant who ratted on his gang’s main rival in an era when bringing down the Mafia was a top national priority for the FBI.

Bulger fled Boston in late 1994 after his FBI handler, John Connolly Jr., warned him he was about to be indicted. With a $2 million reward on his head, Bulger became one of the FBI’s “Ten Most Wanted” criminals, with a place just below Osama bin Laden.

In 2013, he was convicted of murder, extortion and money-laundering after a sensational racketeering trial that included graphic testimony from three former Bulger cohorts: a hit man, a protege and a partner. He was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences plus five years.

The Tulsa World contributed to this story.

